Why the Raiders Should Consider Sleeper SEC RB
The Las Vegas Raiders will take a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While Boise State's Ashton Jeanty looks like the slam-dunk choice at No. 6 overall, they could end up going another direction with the first pick and grab a ball carrier further into the draft. Stocking up with two running backs could be on the table, too.
One prospect the Raiders might want to consider is Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, a sleeper pick and workhorse who has been buried in a deep class featuring Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (widely considered to be RB No. 2) and Iowa standout Kaleb Johnson.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema evaluated Sampson from the standpoint of metrics; the findings seem to suggest the Volunteers star might be severely undervalued.
"While he wasn’t making big plays at as high a rate, he became much more consistent as a runner and a near-elite receiver on a per-play basis," he wrote. "Wright and Small left for the NFL a year ago, allowing Sampson to be the featured back in 2024. His volume more than doubled again, but that was met with some decreases in his efficiency across the board.
"Sampson was well-rounded, regardless of the situation against SEC opponents. Our draft guide notes several positive aspects, including his balance, footwork, vision and explosiveness. Among the likely first-day and second-day running backs, he had the highest rate of gap concept runs and was unsurprisingly better on gap plays. However, he still played well on zone plays and could fit into that scheme.
"The big downside of Sampson is his size. At the combine, he measured 5-foot-8 and weighed 200 pounds. Dion Lewis is the only running back with over 2,000 snaps at that size in the past decade, while Chris Thompson, Tarik Cohen, Phillip Lindsay, Darren Sproles and De’Von Achane were the other 1,000 snaps. Achane ... is the best-case scenario for Sampson."
Sampson's ability to do it all should play well with scouts and those making the final decisions in the war room, especially in the fourth round and beyond. Sikkema sees the outlook for Sampson as a role-playing running back, splitting carries with a feature runner.
Perhaps a pairing with Raheem Mostert or Jeanty would be in order for the Raiders? The NFL is moving to two-back backfields -- it brings an interesting possibility.
"Sampson’s NFL role will start as a mystery," wrote Sikkema. "Traditionally, running backs of his size have become receiving backs. He has the second-highest receiving grade from the top 11 rookie running backs. However, he only had 40 career receptions in college. He avoided a ridiculous 21 tackles on those receptions. Sampson has a lot of potential as a receiving back, but given that lack of experience, he might not have that role immediately.
"Sampson has played well enough to warrant a chance in the run game. He should see at least a handful of rushing attempts each week, but it might be challenging for a team to give him double-digit carries weekly. Achane, Lewis, Lindsay and Justin Forsett are the only running backs in the last decade with at least six games of double-digit carries in a season at Sampson’s size. None of those running backs have accomplished that in more than two seasons, although Achane will likely change that this season, barring an injury."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.