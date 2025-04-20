How the Raiders Plan to Handle the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders face an NFL Draft in which they must walk away with at least one or two starting-caliber players. With the No. 6 pick and several glaring roster needs, the Raiders cannot afford to misfire on another first-round pick, especially after their success in last year's draft.
Las Vegas has a first-time general manager, but John Spytek has plenty of experience helping assemble quality rosters behind the scenes. As the Raiders' new general manager, Spytek already has an idea of how he would like to have things set up on draft day.
In the team's pre-draft press conference, Spytek explained who he had in mind for being in the team's war room on draft night.
"I like having the scouts in there. They've put in so much work throughout the year. I've been places where the group isn't in there, and it can be tough on morale. So, it's a smaller room than I think we wish it was when you start putting that amount of people in there, too. But it's a working environment too, and so we have to be cognizant of the fact that there's got to be lots of communication," Spytek said.
While Spytek plans to have company, he noted that he will be cautious not to have too many people joining the process.
"It's not a party. It's probably not as exciting as everybody in here thinks it might be. Obviously, when we when we start approaching being on the clock, or when we're on the clock, there's kind of a hush and an excitement that falls over the group," Spytek said.
"But in terms of what ownership is going to be here, I'm not sure on that yet. Certainly, if they want a seat at the table, they all get a seat at the table on the team. We will be dynamic and fluid in that aspect, too. But you know, coach and I will be sitting next to each other and coordinating all the way through."
The Raiders are entering what should be an exciting time, as they can significantly improve their roster with a solid draft haul. Las Vegas appears to have a competent front office and coaching staff in place, which they hope will lead to better results on the field next season.
