John Spytek Clarifies Raiders' Approach to the NFL Draft
In last year's draft, the Las Vegas Raiders had to unexpectedly decide whether to draft for need or the best player available. Las Vegas entered last year's draft in need of an offensive lineman and a cornerback but walked away with a tight end.
They did so, even though they traded up in the second round of the draft two offseasons ago, to draft Michael Mayer. While it is always a topic during the draft for every team, the Raiders faced an extreme case, after a historic run on quarterbacks pushed Brock Bowers outside of the top 10.
John Spytek and Pete Carroll spoke to the media in their pre-draft press conference. Spytek noted that whether they decide to draft the best player or draft for need, they will do what is best for the Raiders.
"Look, this is the age-old question, right? Are we doing need or are we doing best player available? And my answer would be that it's a combination of both, yes. We're going to make the best decision for the Raiders. And certainly, we have to take into mind places that we feel like we're not as deep at, at certain positions. And also, we have opportunities to add really good players, too, whether we think we need that player or not," Spytek said.
Spytek noted that he generally agrees that drafting based on need is not a good idea. Drafting the best player available worked out well for the Raiders last offseason. They should likely stick with the same approach this season, especially with such a high pick.
"My experience is two things. If you start forcing players because you need them, you end up regretting that. And you also can't have enough good players in certain positions, too. So, sometimes what doesn't feel like a need right now becomes a need after one or two injuries during the season, and then you're thankful you took this really good player," Spytek said.
"So, at the end of the day, we're going to kind of combine all that along with character and injury data, and we're going to have a cool stack set up, and we're going to pick the best player available for the Raiders whenever we're up to pick."
