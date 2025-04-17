Spytek Brings Raiders Draft Stability After Years Without It
The 2025 NFL Draft is one week away.
Some Las Vegas Raiders fans are excited about what the future holds and who the team could bring in.
But others are dreading what may come, based on their past experiences with Raiders’ draft classes.
The Raiders are notorious for the JaMarcus Russells, the Darrius Heyward-Beys, the Clelin Ferrells, and the Alex Leatherwoods of the world, and fans worry the team may add a fifth to this Mount Rushmore of unfavorable draft picks.
However, new General Manager John Spytek will not let that happen.
The Raiders hired Spytek from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to his strong connection with minority owner Tom Brady. Both men are the forward-thinking football minds the team has needed for years.
While Spytek was able to be a part of a Super Bowl-winning team because Brady joined the Bucs, he has helped build a perennial division winner through the draft.
Many of Spytek’s draft picks have become major contributors on a team that has won the NFC South for four consecutive years.
It has been rare for Spytek’s eye for talent to come up blind, which is a stark contrast from recent Raiders’ draft classes that have not featured many quality players.
The Raiders could finally end up as one of the top drafting teams in the league with Spytek leading the way.
One good draft class can lead to many more for Spytek. Based on his past draft classes, there is no reason to believe he cannot stack multiple good classes and build a foundation for this Raiders team.
Raider Nation may be slightly taken aback when they read post-draft pieces and the Raiders are listed as a team that nailed the draft. However, they should welcome this change.
Now, it’s important to mention that teams that win the draft on paper mere hours after it ends rarely end up having success on the field (outside of the teams that routinely draft good players and make the playoffs each season).
However, there is historical context to back up Spytek’s draft classes, so when people say the Raiders nailed the draft, there’s a basis.
For the Raiders fans dreading next Thursday and the six rounds afterwards, fortunes in Las Vegas may be changing.
And Spytek is the one responsible.
Don't forget to follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.