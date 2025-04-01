What are Spytek's Goals for First Raiders Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The draft takes place at the end of this month in Green Bay, and the Raiders have nine selections across the three days. They are looking to make the most of John Spytek’s first draft class as general manager.
The Raiders compiled a solid draft class last season with several rookies who contributed early. It would advance their rebuild if they put together another class like that in 2025.
With just a few weeks until the draft, what would make Spytek’s first draft class as the Raiders’ GM successful?
Replicating finding instant impact contributors would be the first step. Spytek was excellent at finding ready-to-play rookies when he was in the front office with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Players like YaYa Diaby and Bucky Irving helped the Bucs win the division for a fourth consecutive year. Fans should be excited about Spytek’s eye for talent and what he could do in this year’s draft.
It may be a bit overwhelming for Raider Nation to see the team come away from the draft with a good class, as that has not happened consistently in some time. Spytek has a chance to get off to a promising start.
The next thing Spytek should aim for is finding quality depth. He does not need every rookie he drafts to play immediately; some must only contribute when called upon.
The later rounds of the draft are for teams to fill out their rosters. Spytek has an excellent chance of doing that with six day-three picks.
Spytek must also not reach for any talent if he does not believe a player is worth it when the Raiders pick. Bad drafting teams make bad decisions and ruin their cores in the draft.
Spytek has not often whiffed on draft picks, even if he has not been perfect. The Raiders have seen far too many reaches in drafts in the past, which has set the team back many years.
The Raiders have a chance to continue the upward trajectory of their rebuild. That only happens if Spytek nails this draft.
Of course, we won’t know if this class was a success for many more years. But on paper, we can determine if the prospects Spytek drafts fit Pete Carroll’s culture.
The next few weeks will tell us more about Spytek’s plans.
