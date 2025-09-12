How Raiders Can Continue to Bulk Up Their Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders' next game is against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the stakes are high as they have an opportunity to stack wins as well as win a divisional game, something they didn't do once last season.
With that being said, it's never too early to look at the next class of incoming rookies and predict which teams will be drafting which player in the 2026 NFL draft. The Raiders have a lot of work to do around the edges before they're truly contenders, so they have a lot of different ways they can go in next year's draft.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Rob Rang is an NFL draft analyst who also writes for FOX Sports, and he published his 2026 NFL mock draft after the second week of college football had wrapped up. Rang believes the Raiders will take defensive end Keldric Faulk from the University of Auburn to bulk up in the trenches.
"Even with Maxx Crosby resigned to a megadeal in the offseason, Pete Carroll is going to keep pushing for pass-rushers. Faulk isn’t as twitchy off the ball as Crosby, but he’s long, strong and tenacious", said Rang.
Through two games, the Auburn Tigers have looked impressive, and their defense is a big part of that. They're undefeated and currently in second place in the SEC, as well as being the 24th-ranked team in the country.
In their season opener against Baylor, Faulk stuffed the stat sheet with four total tackles, one sack, one pass defended against and one tackle for loss. One of his most impressive plays was chasing down a receiver to make a touchdown-saving tackle.
His speed was on full display, and even if in his second game, he only recorded one total tackle, they blew the Ball State Cardinals away so much so that he didn't even need to play. Though the college season is young, he's shown traits that may warrant a top pick in the draft.
The Raiders are definitely missing some more star power in their defensive line after they released Christian Wilkins. Faulk may be that and could finally give Maxx Crosby a fellow star along the defensive line, something that would exponentially help him and their defense.
