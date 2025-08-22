The Raiders' Best Player Is Clear
Maxx Crosby deserves every penny of his massive contract extension he got earlier in the offseason, as he's been one of the few stars the Las Vegas Raiders have been able to hang their hat on for the past couple of years.
He embodies what it means to be a part of the Silver and Black, and he's one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL. The Raiders have yet to get him an accompanying star on the defensive line, despite multiple attempts, but they may have a chance to if they're willing to trade for Trey Hendrickson.
Crosby dealt with some injuries last year that prevented him from having another stellar year, but he was on pace to have one of his best seasons yet as a Raider. With how good he is year in and year out, is it safe to say he's the Raiders' best player overall?
Definitely the Best Player
FOX Sports revealed their top ten pass rushers ahead of the NFL season, and there's no surprise that Crosby made the list. He's tied in third place with Micah Parsons, with the season being an opportunity for him to make a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year.
"The 27-year-old missed time with an ankle injury last year but hasn’t fallen far in our rankings. I’m excited to see what head coach Pete Carroll can do with the elite edge player. It might just be a career year in the making for Crosby, who posted 14.5 sacks in his last full season in 2023. Could he be hunting for 20.0 this year?"
Next year will be one of the best in Crosby's career, and he will be higher on this list come next offseason. There's so much renewed energy around this Raiders team that I think Crosby will be empowered by it, especially coming off that contract extension, and leave it all out on the field.
The reason why Crosby is so obviously the best player on the Raiders is that there's no doubting his excellence and impact on the field. They don't sport a top ten player at any other position, even if Ashton Jeanty projects to be a great running back for a long time.
The Raiders will be relying on Crosby to be a leader on defense and for the team as well. It'll be in large part thanks to him if they exceed expectations next season, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do under this new Raiders regime.
