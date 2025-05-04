Raiders New Draft Class Chooses Jersey Numbers
One week ago the Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2025 NFL Draft. The Silver and Black had another good class in 2025. Now it is looking like the Raiders will be putting back-to-back good classes together. The Raiders went after what they needed and filled in the roster with more talented players.
The new regime did a good job in addressing their flaws and making the roster better, and will give the Silver and Black a better chance to win in 2025. The Raiders' draft was highlighted by their first-round pick, running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty was selected sixth overall and now will lead the way for the team in the backfield.
The team also beefed up its offensive line in the draft. Head coach Pete Carroll likes to run the ball. Carroll knows the importance of having a good offensive line to be able to have a successful run game. And in the National Football League, you cannot have enough offensive linemen.
The Raiders will get to know more about the players they drafted over the next several weeks, but for now they let them recently decide what jersey number they will be wearing as the newest members of the Raiders organization.
2 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 Cam Miller QB
10 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
18 Jack Bech WR
19 Tommy Mellott QB
26 Darien Porter CB
54 Cody Lindenberg LB
60 Charles Grant T
76 Caleb Rogers OL
92 JJ Pegues DT
97 Tonka Hemingway DT
17 Collin Johnson WR
84 Qadir Ismail WR
The biggest jersey change was with Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. Carlson gave up his No. 2 jersey number to Jeanty. Now Carlson will go back to wearing his No. 8 jersey number like he did when he enter the league.
"It was really the way the board fell," said Spytek. "We had good defensive players sprinkled in throughout there, too. When we were up to pick, the way we stacked the board and the way we pulled names off the board, the best names were just the ones at the top and they ended up being offensive players more often than not."
The Raiders have a good draft class coming in and now will look to turn things around in 2025 and start building some special.
Please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr today for all Raiders updates.
We would love to hear from you now about the new additions when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.