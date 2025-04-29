Why UDFAs Are Critical For the Raiders
The history of the Raiders comes down to a simple philosophy put forth by the late great Al Davis. The Raiders will take players from any place, with any background at any time as long as they play the game the Raider way.
he Raider way emphasizes teamwork, unity, and a desire to be great. In the past, undrafted free agents have been the hallmark of the team, with Hall of Famer Willie Brown leading as the best example.
There are more undrafted players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame than there are first overall picks. NFL Hall of Famer John Randle, undrafted out of Texas A&M-Kingsville back in 1990, reminded us of that over the draft weekend.
Randle and his regulators with the Minnesota Vikings were one of the most feared defensive lines of the 90s.
The history of the NFL has been painted by men who never heard their names called in the draft, men who have played a critical role in championship efforts, locker room unity, and men who have gone on to perpetuate the game in a positive way to the world and to their communities.
Randle and his regulators with the Minnesota Vikings were one of the most feared defensive lines of the 90s.
In that same breath, the passion Randle and the Vikings played with is the same passion Pete Carroll wants to instill into his new team and he will need his undrafted free agents to set the tone this season.
The value that undrafted free agents provide greatly outweighs their contract. They're the hard workers, energy guys. When they step on the field, make no mistake, it's clear that they earned that opportunity as teams look for every reason not to give them it.
When UDFA's play good, it's infectious. Why? It's the energy they bring. Everyone buys into it, and when you have the top stars playing with the same desire that the players who are scratching and crawling for their opportunities do, that creates a unit of ferocious beasts that are hard to defeat.
Undrafted free agents do not play in the NFL because they love football; they do it because they love their families as much as they love football, and football provides. At every turn, something is trying to take their meal, and they will not have food taken from their family's plate. When first-round players adopt that attitude, goodness.
When they don't. Let's not go down that road. UDFA players are critical to winning efforts, providing things that analytics are not able to measure.
Plus, when you are spending big on players like the Geno Smith's, Maxx Crosby's, and the Christian Wilkins' of the NFL, undrafted free agents offer a unique edge.
The undrafted free agents can give the Raiders much-needed depth, while also doing so at an affordable price.
Raiders General Manager John Spytek hopes his undrafted free agents look as good as his draft picks.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story on the draft again.
Please then let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.