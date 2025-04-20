REPORT: Top Insider Reveals Potential Raiders Draft Plans
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away.
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most intriguing teams in this draft, sitting at No. 6 overall and having the flexibility to go in several different directions with that pick. The Pete Carroll-John Spytek regime could start off on a great note, should they find the right talent with that pick.
With only days until teams find their next franchise stars, the Raiders should have a firm idea of what they want to do not only with their first-round pick, but also the rest of the draft.
Is that first-round decision set in stone?
CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones recently reported that the team is enamored with one player.
“Plenty around the league believe strongly the Raiders have fallen in love with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty,” Jones writes. “One executive from an AFC team went so far as to say it's 'a forgone conclusion' that Vegas will take him with the No. 6 pick.”
However, Jones is not sure that this is the done deal many around the league believe it to be.
“I reserve the right to learn differently over the weekend to change my one and only mock draft publishing Monday morning. All of this presumes the Jaguars, also with a first-time GM, don't take Jeanty at No. 5.”
Jones also said he does not expect Jeanty to be available when the San Francisco 49ers select with the 11th overall pick, solidifying his top-10 status.
Jeanty has been linked to the Raiders for months now, as the team needs to improve its rushing attack, and he is far and away the best running back in the class. The positional value argument does not matter here for one of the best players in the draft.
It makes sense that Carroll would fall in love with Jeanty. He has elite traits for a workhorse running back and has the right attitude to be a pro.
While the Raiders could spend this pick on another wide receiver or a cornerback, Jeanty would give them a bona fide star to build their offense around, garnering buzz for the franchise.
We will see what happens when the Raiders make their pick at No. 6 on Thursday, but it feels like Jeanty is creeping closer to being the favorite.
Remember, you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.