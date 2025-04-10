NFL Mock Draft 6.0 - Raiders Leave Jeanty-Handed
We are just two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Coaches and executives are meeting with prospects as they finalize their plans for the seven-round opportunity to improve their rosters.
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, and they have several options they could choose at that spot.
With that, here is the sixth edition of our eight-part mock draft series.
You can check out our first, second, third, fourth, and fifth editions by clicking on the links.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Lock this pick in. The draft starts at No. 2.
2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
Although the Browns could draft Abdul Carter in this spot and create an elite edge rusher duo, rumors are they will go with the two-way star Hunter. He should tremendously improve a roster that needs help on both sides of the ball.
3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
This may not be the best pick the Giants could make at this spot, but Sanders plays the most important position in football in a spot at which they need a long-term answer. The headline-grabber goes to the biggest market in sports.
4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
This is Carter's absolute floor. Arguably the best player in the class, Carter becomes the face of a defense that struggled to get after the quarterback in 2024.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
This pick has remained unchanged in every mock. Graham should wreck shop in the middle of a defensive line that features Travon Walker and Joshua Hines-Allen on the edge.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Pete Carroll does what many expect him to do and takes the transcendent running back talent. Jeanty should take the weight off the rest of the Raiders' offense that has a new quarterback.
7. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Garrett Wilson and Justin Fields need help. McMillan is one of the most polarizing prospects in this draft, but he has some of the most unique physical tools and can win one-on-one match-ups with size and physicality.
8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Panthers gave up a *lot* of yards through the air last season. Now fully healthy, Johnson should be a shut-down corner across the field from Jaycee Horn.
9. New Orleans Saints - Will Campbell, OL, LSU
While the Saints have Taliese Fuaga on one side and Trevor Penning on the other, they could kick Campbell inside for a year before Penning hits free agency.
10. Chicago Bears - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
Barron has some of the best instincts for a defensive back in this draft class. He can play inside or outside, and Dennis Allen can interchange him with Kyler Gordon or Tyrique Stevenson.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
With Jaylon Moore out the door and Trent Williams set to turn 37 years old, the 49ers need help along the offensive line. Membou has great measureables and athleticism to hold down either tackle spot.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Golden returns to this spot after a few weeks away. With the fastest 40-yard dash for a receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine, he gives the Cowboys another explosive playmaker.
13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Terron Armstead retired last week, so the Dolphins have a hole to fill on their offensive line. Banks has the size and strength to protect Tua Tagovailoa.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Colts have had this name written down on their card for weeks.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Falcons keep a local player home by bringing in Walker, who can do a lot of things for a defense that needs improvement in a lot of areas.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Arizona needs someone in the middle of its defense, and Campbell fits that mold. He is explosive, athletic, and has a high football IQ.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
The Bengals have not hit on many defensive end picks recently, so they hope Green can break this trend. He has next-level explosiveness and a great pass-rush repertoire.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Seattle has not found help for its interior offensive line through free agency, so they get Booker, who should fit into Klint Kubiak's scheme and immediately upgrade the Seahawks' run game,
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Tampa Bay gets a versatile athlete for its secondary in Starks, who totaled 17 passes defended and six interceptions during his time with the Bulldogs.
20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Giving Bo Nix a reliable run game should be a priority for the Broncos in this draft. Hampton has great vision and strength as a runner and could be a workhorse back.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Steelers are still playing the waiting game with Aaron Rodgers, but it doesn't force them to reach for a quarterback. Grant helps improve their interior defensive line with his massive size and disruptive abilities.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
The Chargers need help with their interior defensive line, too, so they get a player like Harmon, who can stuff the run and disrupt the pocket on passing downs.
23. Green Bay Packers - Donovan Ezeirauku, EDGE, Boston College
Ezeirauku reunites with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, his college coach. He has great length and explosiveness and will shore up a rough Green Bay pass rush.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
As long as his knee comes back healthy, Revel should fit like a glove in Brian Flores' scheme. He uses length and physicality to knock receivers off their game.
25. Houston Texans - Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Texans have many holes to fill in this draft, but the first one they choose to address is on their interior defensive line. Nolen is a natural disruptor who can rush the passer from the interior.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Rams get Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay another playmaker, causing headaches for defensive coordinators. Loveland is a smooth mover and a better run-blocker than he gets credit for.
27. Baltimore Ravens - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Ravens need an answer at pass-rusher, as they have drafted multiple players who have not stuck. Williams gives them a serious threat to get after the quarterback and can stay on the field as a run defender.
28. Detroit Lions - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
This would be an excellent scenario for Detroit. The Lions get an edge rusher with size to play across from Aidan Hutchinson.
29. Washington Commanders - Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Needing to protect Jayden Daniels, the Commanders get an athletic and versatile lineman who can play either guard or tackle.
30. Buffalo Bills - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Will Pearce become the dominant edge rusher the Bills have sought? It could be the perfect spot for him to develop and build on his high ceiling.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Although they added offensive line help in free agency, the Chiefs land a tough and versatile offensive lineman who can play any spot along the line.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
Speaking of versatile offensive linemen, the Super Bowl champions get Simmons and play him at guard to replace Mekhi Becton. The only thing keeping Simmons from being a higher pick is his knee.
Don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.