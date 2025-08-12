Raiders' Brady on Development of College QBs Going into NFL
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have minority owner Tom Brady giving his input on decisions that are important to the franchise, he has been looking at all the areas that can make the Silver and Black better. One of those areas is college football. Brady has been looking at college football more now because if there is a player out there that he wants the Raiders to keep their eye on, he is going to let them know.
As far as Brady, he has an interesting college career that helped him be the player he was during his legendary and Hall of Fame career in the National Football League. Brady had to earn everything he got during his whole football career. In college and the NFL. Nothing was given, and everything was earned. It was the hard work and discipline he had that got him to where he wanted to be.
Now, in college football, it is a whole different game with all these new things that are happening. Now in college football players are getting paid big money and can transfer or leave a school, what feels like whenever they want. That is something that has changed the landscape of college football. And many think it is hurting the development of players in the long run when they come into the National Football League.
Quarterback Development
"I do not think there is much development at this point. I think there is a lack of development," said Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. "There is a lack of development at the pro level. In some ways, there is a lack of development. In some ways, there is overdevelopment because they are starting at a young age. Maybe there is a physical development that I see that is probably a bit better based on the instructional videos that are out there."
"There are more videos on how to throw a football now than I ever could imagine. So physically, they are developed, but the mental learning how to study the game, learning the tactics, learning how to watch videos, learning how to deal with the emotions of a competitive program, going up against a school rival, failing in front of 70,000 people. I think we are lacking the mental, emotional development."
