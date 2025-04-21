Why Raiders Don't Need to Trade for Jalen Ramsey
Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s time with the Miami Dolphins appears to be coming to an end.
The seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro and the franchise have mutually agreed to part ways. Ramsey earned a three-year, $72.3 million contract before last season, but the team is now moving on.
The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at cornerback. They could – and likely will – address that need through the 2025 NFL Draft, but they have been listed as a team that makes sense as a potential Ramsey destination.
Would trading for Ramsey be a worthwhile investment for the Silver and Black?
Not entirely. And here’s why.
As we mentioned, Ramsey is owed major dollars in the next few years. He carries a $16.7 million cap hit in 2025 and has an out in his contract ahead of the 2026 season.
If the Raiders acquired Ramsey and kept him on the roster beyond that, they would inherit a $25 million cap hit. If they take the out ahead of 2026, they take on $18 million in dead cap.
While the team is in a position where they can tolerate that kind of financial burden, it is not a move the team must make desperately.
While Ramsey has been a good cornerback in the NFL, arguably the best at his position at times, he is 30 years old and turns 31 during the season. That is around the time that many of the best players in the league leave their primes.
If the Raiders acquired Ramsey, they would likely not get the best version of him. Would they still get a very good version? Yes, but they would have to give up significant assets one way or another.
According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, teams appear to be unwilling to meet Miami’s asking price for Ramsey.
“Another source believes the Dolphins going public is an effort to gin up a market for Ramsey that just isn't there right now,” Jones reported days ago.
The draft may be the best way for the Raiders to improve their cornerback room. Trading for Ramsey for a short time when they are not in a position to make a Super Bowl run may not be the best idea.
