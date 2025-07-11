Raiders Have a Good Problem With Dylan Parham
Next season, the Las Vegas Raiders want to have a good offensive line to do a lot of different things with their offense. They will need that if they want to improve their offense from last season. The Raiders' offensive line was hit with some injuries last season, but that led to young offensive linemen getting an opportunity to play. They did a good job when they got in there.
Heading into next season, the Raiders' new head coach, Pete Carroll, wants to have the best offensive line out there, giving his quarterback the best protection he can. He also likes running the ball a lot, so the offensive line is going to have to make sure they are opening up lines for the running backs can run through and have a good run game next season as well.
The next step for the Raiders is training camp, which will begin later this month. This is where the offensive line will create a lot of chemsitry with each other to benefit the whole offseason next season. The Raiders beefed up the offensive line this offseason with a big signing of guard Alex Cappa. That leaves the Raiders will completion heading into trading camp with a good thing.
The problem the Raiders have is what are they going to do with Dylan Parham, because if they do not start him, there will be a market and a possible trade for him to start for anything team. Parham has been a solid starter for the Raiders since being drafted by the team. Last season he was injured, but before that was a starter his whole career.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about a possible trade that the Raiders can do with Parham in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Dylan Parham is going to get his chance to complete everywhere," said Carpenter. "He can play the three interior spots. But coming out of minicamp, I do not see him unseeding Jordan Meredith. I do not see him unseeding Jackson Powers-Johnson or DJ Glaze. So then the question the Raiders have to ask themselves is, are we comfortable with Caleb Rogers, and do we keep Dylan because he is a high quality player?"
"There is going to be a trade market for him. I personally will not trade him but he is going to have another deal coming ... This is a question good teams have to face."
