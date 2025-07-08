Raiders Have to Prove They Made the Right Decisions
Another offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders has seen them make major moves. But this time, for the Raiders, they feel like they got it right for the first time in Las Vegas.
The Raiders want to be better than they were last season. In 2024, nothing went the way the Raiders wanted it to go. They had a very disappointing season in many measures. On both sides of the ball, it was a struggle to find consistency. Once something went wrong for the Silver and Black last season, it just kept getting worse for them.
Fast forward to this offseason, the franchise has made some major changes to the team, which will give the team a better chance to be successful next season. From top to bottom, the Raiders looked at how they could get better in 2025, and they did that.
One of the first moves they made was looking for a new head coach. And they got the one they need in Pete Carroll. He comes with a lot of experience, and it is what the Raiders needed heading into 2025.
The Raiders also got a new general manager who is well respected around the league. John Spytek knows how to find talent, and that is what he has done with the Raiders in his first offseason in Las Vegas. Spytek and Carroll did a good job in the 2025 NFL Draft addressing the position they needed and what players would best fit with the scheme the Raiders will have.
Our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about the Raiders having to prove they made the right decisions on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think it is just one of those things where they have not had that respect around the NFL or they have not had that respect from opposing fan bases or even their own fan base," said Hladik. "The motto is 'Just Win Baby, ' but the expectations of winning have not been there. They have not won consistently. They have had some one-off seasons where they played well, they made the playoffs, or things like that."
"They have not had that base of winning. And I think till that happens, you are going to feel like you need to earn the respect of others and you need to earn the respect of your whole fans."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.