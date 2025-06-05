WATCH: Raiders LB Elandon Roberts Post-OTAs
HENDERSON, NV -- The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has an entirely new look and feel this upcoming season. Veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts was brought in to help fill a massive void at middle linebacker.
The Raiders have revamped their group of linebackers, starting with Roberts. Following Organized Team Activities, Roberts spoke about a long list of topics.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' running back spoke shortly after joining the team. We have a partial transcript of what he said below.
Q: It's a whole new world with the quarterback here in Las Vegas with Geno Smith. I don't know how many times your paths have crossed, maybe watching him from the other sideline, but what are your impressions of Geno Smith?
Mostert: “Yeah, first and foremost, man, I would have to say Geno is a top-tier Pro. You know, when he first heard the news that I was getting signed to the Raiders, he immediately – I was on the phone call with Chip [Kelly] and the running backs coach (Deland McCullough) -- and I get a text from a strange number, and it's just saying, ‘Hey, this is Geno. I'm super excited to have you, man. We're super excited to have you. And let's get wins. Let's get ready to work.’ That just tells you the type of player that he is and wants to be, right. That right there in itself, for a guy that can reach out to so many other people and he could be a busy guy, to reach out to me the way he did in that moment, I hadn't even officially signed, makes it reassuring that he's definitely on track to be something great and also this team.”
Q: You are universally respected as a talented running back, but in the locker room, you're respected as a leader and as a man of integrity, and help guys. You have a very young running back room, and it could get younger in the draft. How much is your role, not only on the field but off the field, teaching these young backs how to be pros, how to take care of themselves, how to take care of their business? I mean, they're not just getting a running back with you. They're getting a leader.
Mostert: "Yeah, I kind of take that with pride. One thing that, that I truly try to implement within the running back room, and then even within the locker room is, 'Hey look, you help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours.' That was just a saying that I picked up along the way in my career, and so that saying just stuck with me throughout these years. If you help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours. We all work together. It's never really supposed to be any grudge within a team. It's all supposed to be team-driven, team aspect, teamwork hard, and go out there and produce and have fun doing it as well."
