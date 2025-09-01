Why Raiders GM John Spytek Was Made for This Moment
The Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek as their general manager and tasked him with turning things around for one of the most storied franchises in National Football League history.
Spytek's Strengths
Raiders Assistant General Manager Brian Stark was hired during the offseason to help General Manager John Spytek in various ways. Stark noted that Spytek has the ability to digest a large amount of information quickly.
This, along with other skills was a few of the reasons Spytek landed the job. Stark noted that he spends much of his time finding ways to expedite things for Spytek. This includes gathering information quickly and assembling that information in a way that is efficient for Spytek.
"Spy [John Spytek] can certainly process a lot of information, and his recall is very good. I'm a very detailed person, I'm a note taker, I'm a schedule maker. So, I spend a lot of time making sure that my day is organized, that when I have time with Spy that I'm ready to present the information that he needs to have," Stark said.
"So, the organization part of it, I think, is important, because now we have so much information that we can gather, and we're utilizing analytics and all these different things to gain as much information as possible. Our scouting department, we want to have - it's never too much, right? We want to have all the information we can, then it's up to us to kind of filter it down and put it in a presentable fashion so that we can get the important bits of information to them."
Stark noted that although Spytek has risen to the top of his profession that Spytek is still the same down-to-earth person that he has always been. Stark and Spytek's connection runs deep.
"No, he's 100 percent the same guy he is now. Yeah, it's a pretty special experience for me to have a chance to have this opportunity to be here and support him in this role, to have this role myself and support him in his role, and to still be able to have some of the same conversations that we had back then. Our families know each other. It's a great environment. I feel really fortunate for sure," Stark said.
