A Look at the Raiders' Defense Heading into Training Camp
As the Las Vegas Raiders answered most of the questions they had on the offensive side of the ball. Although the Raiders still have things to figure out offensively, the unit is undoubtedly better off than the defensive side of things.
The Raiders suffered significant losses early in free agency, but they feel they have compensated for those losses reasonably well.
Christian Gonzales of NFL.com recently analyzed the top storylines entering the Raiders' training camp.
"Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham returns to his post despite the offseason of change, but there are plenty of new faces he will be directing. The Raiders brought in a new set of enforcers, revamping the linebacking corps with Germaine Pratt and Elandon Roberts while adding a hard-hitting safety in Jeremy Chinn," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez noted that although the Raiders have made several additions this offseason, the absence of last offseason's addition of one of the top free agents, Christian Wilkins, still looms large for the Raiders. Las Vegas' questionable defense undoubtedly needs Wilkins to return but return healthy.
"Las Vegas also signed former [Green Bay] Packers first-round cornerback Eric Stokes this offseason. The health of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was limited to five games in his debut season in Las Vegas due to a Jones fracture in his foot and was seen in a boot in recent weeks, will be an issue to monitor over the summer. A healthy Wilkins alongside pass rusher Maxx Crosby would be a boon for the unit and one of the more lethal one-two punches in the league," Gonzalez said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Graham shared his thoughts on the defensive line, which will depend on a deep rotation of defensive tackles this season, even when Wilkins does return.
"Love the group. The group has been – I think they spearhead them in the defensive ends; they spearhead the message about effort in terms of you see those guys running around. I know you haven't been at every practice, but they're running around after doing a tough individual with Robbie [Leonard] and his crew over there," Graham said.
"So, that's been the most positive thing that I could talk about here, without getting into any specifics. But the effort and how they play, the play style, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field. I'm an old linebacker coach, old D-line coach, but if I ever need a pick me up, I'll go sit in the room. Go sit in the room and just listen to them bond and how they communicate is pretty cool."
The Raiders' defense has plenty of unanswered questions heading into the upcoming season. However, Graham has made lemonade out of previous Raiders defenses with similar talent levels across the board. The Raiders hope he can work his magic again.
