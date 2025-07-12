Why the Raiders Will Be a Surprising Team in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have reasons to be both excited and concerned following numerous key departures and arrivals throughout the offseason. Las Vegas has revamped its roster on offense and plugged several more holes on the defense this offseason.
John Breech of CBS Sports recently analyzed the Raiders' outlook for this season and why there is reason to believe the Raiders can turn things around. A solid offseason has alleviated some of the numerous needs the Raiders have.
"Yes, the Raiders are coming off a 4-13 season, and they're a long shot to win the Super Bowl, but they've completely revamped their roster and also brought in a coaching staff with a championship pedigree. The biggest was the decision to hire Pete Carroll," Breech said.
Breech noted that Carroll has experience helping turn teams around. He has been tasked with doing the same thing for the Raiders. Las Vegas' front office hopes Carroll turns things around quickly.
"In 2010, Carroll took over a [Seattle] Seahawks team that went 5-11 in 2009, and he had them in the playoffs in his first year. Not only did Seattle get to the postseason in four of Carroll's first five years, but that span included two Super Bowl trips, so if anyone can turn the Raiders around quickly, it's Carroll," Breech said.
"Besides getting a new head coach, the Raiders also added a new quarterback when they traded forGeno Smith. Carroll and Smith spent two seasons together in Seattle and finished with a winning record each time, so it's certainly possible that streak could continue in 2025."
The addition of Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly will undoubtedly play a significant role in the Raiders' success this season. The Raiders made Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league to turn around what has been an anemic offense the past few seasons.
"It also helps that Smith will have Chip Kelly calling plays for him. The Raiders' new offensive coordinator is coming from Ohio State, where he helped the Buckeyes win a national title last season. The Raiders' revamped offense includes first-round pick Ashton Jeanty, who will lead a running game that should be much better than what Las Vegas had last season," Breech said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.