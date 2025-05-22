What is the Biggest Roster Decision Facing the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back on track next season. The Raiders are looking to get back to their winning ways in 2025, and this offseason, they have taken the necessary steps in that direction.
The first move was a huge one. And that was hiring head coach Pete Carroll to take over the team and finally get them the veteran leadership and stability, the Raiders have been searching for.
The Raiders then went on to hire a good general manager in John Spytek. Spytek brings experience as well, even in his first role as a general manager. Carroll and Spytek were also able to get defensive coordinator Patrick Graham back in Las Vegas and on their staff.
And on the offensive side, they were able to hire offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. This coaching is a great one and can put the Raiders in a position to be successful in 2025 and beyond.
Carroll and Spytek have been making moves all offseason long. Their goal when they got the job in Las Vegas was to get going right away, and that is exactly what they have done. They got right to work, and they did not want to wait around for a couple of seasons to finally get the right players on their roster.
They did an excellent job in finding the players this offseason that best fit what they are trying to do with the Raiders and give them a better chance to win games. And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they added more young and talented players that will help them next season and in the future.
As a result, Sports Illustrated's answer for the biggest roster decision facing the Raiders was clear: Do the Raiders make a move for a cornerback?
"For a stretch, the Raiders appeared to have the weakest receiving corps in the NFL, but that looks more promising now after the second-round selection of wide receiver Jack Bech," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated.
"It also helps to have dangerous weapons, such as tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. With that said, the Raiders’ biggest remaining roster hole might be at cornerback. Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes and Darnay Holmes make up the bulk of the cornerback rotation. Alexander and Ramsey are currently available on the trading block."
The Raiders can make more roster moves if needed, as the season gets closer. But what we have seen from Carroll in the past is that he wants to develop his players and has belief in them, and that they can get better as the season goes on.
