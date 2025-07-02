Former Raider Erik Harris Lands Head Coaching Job
Former Raiders safety Erik Harris will now start his new journey in Football as a head coach. Harris will be the head coach for the Gulf Breeze High School Football team.
"We are THRILLED to welcome ERIK HARRIS as our new Head Football Coach!
NFL veteran with stops in New Orleans, Oakland, Atlanta, and Philadelphia
Bringing championship-level experience to Gulf Breeze
Ready to develop our young Dolphins into champions on and off the field," said the Gulf Breeze High School Football team on X/Twitter.
Harris's journey to the National Football League was not an easy one, but it was one that has inspired a lot of people and will continue to inspire future football players for a long time. For Harris, it was not easy, but it was all worth it. Through all the ups and downs, Harris continued to work to get into the league, and once he got in, he made sure that he was here to stay.
"Harris had a long and inspiring NFL journey. He went undrafted in the 2012 draft, and he actually had to start working in a potato chip factory. For many, this would have been the end of the football dream, but not for Erik Harris," said Atlanta Falcons On SI Writer Arkesh Ray.
"A year later, he heard about an opportunity to play in the Canadian Football League, where he played for three years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His standout play actually caught the attention of NFL scouts, and in 2016, he signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints."
Per Raiders: A versatile safety and special teams standout, Harris was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a reserve/future free agent in 2016. He joined the Raiders as a free agent before the 2017 season. Harris appeared in 61 games, totaling 178 tackles, 20 passes defensed, 5 interceptions, and 2 touchdowns.
"The Dolphins are coming off a disappointing 2-8 season, after which their head coach turned in his resignation after just one season. They have won just 10 games out of 30 in their last three seasons combined, so Harris has his work cut out for him," added Ray.
"Harris was in the NFL for eight years with four different teams: the Saints, the Raiders, the Falcons and the 49ers. During his entire career, he amassed 267 tackles and 27 passes defended. A player with a “never give up” attitude and mentality, the former NFL veteran has the chance to continue the football journey of others and inspire potential future NFL players with his hard work and dedication."
