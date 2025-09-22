Key Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders' Week 3 Loss to Commanders
Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders were unable to get back into the win column in Week 3. After suffering a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game, they failed to take advantage of Jayden Daniels' injury and fell to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders, 24-41.
After two encouraging weeks to start the 2025 NFL season, the Raiders' defense showed its holes against a deep and multifaceted Commanders attack. Even with Mariota at the helm, Washington's weapons were too much for Las Vegas to contain for 60 minutes.
The Raiders' offense simply couldn't keep up against an explosive Commanders unit, but they did right the ship after a highly disappointing showing in Week 2. Here's what Las Vegas showed about its future fantasy prospects in Week 3.
Raiders will have plenty of strong offensive games
1. Tre Tucker has arrived
There was a lot of talk about Tre Tucker realizing his potential in his third season and his first catching passes from quarterback Geno Smith. It took three weeks, but all of that promise finally materialized into concrete production against the Washington Commanders. He finished his afternoon with eight catches on nine targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
He did plenty of work downfield, affirming his status as a lethal deep threat for Smith and the Raiders, but he also showcased versatility in his breakout game. This likely won't be the last nuke that Tre Tucker drops this fantasy season.
2. Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty had runs of 11, 16, and 18 yards versus Washington. He also had nine carries that went for one yard or less. Ultimately, he finished with 17 attempts for 63 yards.
Unfortunately, Jeanty just can't be trusted to have a good game until he can get a good matchup against an opponent who won't dominate the Raiders' offensive line. On top of that, his inability to provide adequate protection in the passing game has made him a non-factor when Las Vegas goes down multiple scores. That could happen quite often this season.
3. Geno Smith
After a horrendous showing in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Geno Smith bounced back in a major way versus the Commanders, at least in fantasy football. He threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-29 passing.
While the Raiders playing from behind often would spell bad news for Jeanty's fantasy prospects, it's great for Geno Smith's owners. He might not be able to lead Las Vegas to many wins this season, but he could helm some fantasy title teams as a borderline QB1.
