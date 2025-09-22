Raiders Today

Key Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders' Week 3 Loss to Commanders

The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to get the win against the Washington Commanders, but they did flex their offensive muscle in Week 3's loss.

Andy Quach

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders were unable to get back into the win column in Week 3. After suffering a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game, they failed to take advantage of Jayden Daniels' injury and fell to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders, 24-41.

After two encouraging weeks to start the 2025 NFL season, the Raiders' defense showed its holes against a deep and multifaceted Commanders attack. Even with Mariota at the helm, Washington's weapons were too much for Las Vegas to contain for 60 minutes.

The Raiders' offense simply couldn't keep up against an explosive Commanders unit, but they did right the ship after a highly disappointing showing in Week 2. Here's what Las Vegas showed about its future fantasy prospects in Week 3.

Raiders will have plenty of strong offensive games

Las Vegas Raiders, NFL, Washington Commanders, Tre Tucker
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch for a touchdown pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

1. Tre Tucker has arrived

There was a lot of talk about Tre Tucker realizing his potential in his third season and his first catching passes from quarterback Geno Smith. It took three weeks, but all of that promise finally materialized into concrete production against the Washington Commanders. He finished his afternoon with eight catches on nine targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

He did plenty of work downfield, affirming his status as a lethal deep threat for Smith and the Raiders, but he also showcased versatility in his breakout game. This likely won't be the last nuke that Tre Tucker drops this fantasy season.

Las Vegas Raiders, NFL, Washington Commanders, Ashton Jeanty
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) and Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

2. Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty had runs of 11, 16, and 18 yards versus Washington. He also had nine carries that went for one yard or less. Ultimately, he finished with 17 attempts for 63 yards.

Unfortunately, Jeanty just can't be trusted to have a good game until he can get a good matchup against an opponent who won't dominate the Raiders' offensive line. On top of that, his inability to provide adequate protection in the passing game has made him a non-factor when Las Vegas goes down multiple scores. That could happen quite often this season.

Las Vegas Raiders, NFL, Washington Commanders, Geno Smith
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA;Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) defends during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

3. Geno Smith

After a horrendous showing in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Geno Smith bounced back in a major way versus the Commanders, at least in fantasy football. He threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-29 passing.

While the Raiders playing from behind often would spell bad news for Jeanty's fantasy prospects, it's great for Geno Smith's owners. He might not be able to lead Las Vegas to many wins this season, but he could helm some fantasy title teams as a borderline QB1.

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.