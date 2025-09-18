Raiders Face Steep Climb to Bounce Back in Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders are back on the road for Week 3 after a short one-game homestand. They were unable to get the job done in their season opener at Allegiant Stadium, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-9. Now, they sit at 1-1 in Head Coach Pete Carroll's first year at the helm.
There was a lot of uncertainty about what this team could be this season. There was a lot of optimism that they could field an explosive offense, led by Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly on the sidelines and executed by some promising talent, including quarterback Geno Smith, sixth-overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty, and tight end Brock Bowers.
They've shown a decent amount of that potential through two games, but have also displayed some ugly warts. The offensive line has been as shaky as advertised, Smith's turnovers have been a prominent issue once again, and the Raiders have failed to run the ball effectively. On the other hand, Las Vegas' defense has been surprisingly feisty. They have a good chance to improve the perception of this team in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.
Raiders significant underdogs versus Commanders
Like the Las Vegas Raiders, the Washington Commanders are another team that fans and analysts have had a tough time dissecting this season. They too sit at 1-1 after two games, cruising to a 26-10 victory against the rebuilding New York Giants in their opener before getting crushed by a top contender in the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, 27-18.
That's eerily similar to the Raiders' season so far. Las Vegas was able to show its moxie with a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots to begin the campaign, but took some big steps back in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
However, the Commanders were expected to be much more competitive coming into the year. Despite the two teams' even standing so far in the season, Washington is favored comfortably in their Week 3 clash.
FanDuel has given the Raiders +156 odds on the moneyline, listing them as 3.5-point underdogs. The Commanders have a dangerous offense, featuring a high-powered mobile quarterback in Jayden Daniels and some intriguing skill position talent like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. However, Daniels is currently day-to-day with a knee injury which could give Las Vegas a good opportunity to get a win against Washington backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.
On the other side of the ball, the Commanders' defense isn't nearly as respected as the Patriots and the Chargers'. This game has the potential to turn into a shootout between Geno Smith and Jayden Daniels, with the over/under set at 44.5 points.
