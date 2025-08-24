Which Raider Is a Deep Fantasy Sleeper Pick?
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense is set to look significantly better in the 2025 NFL season than it showed last year. That's largely due to an overhaul of the personnel, both on the field and on the sidelines. The franchise brought in former Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll as their new head coach, and he brought with him NCAA legend Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator.
They'll have some new weapons at their disposal, namely quarterback Geno Smith and sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty. With those two in the backfield instead of Gardner Minshew II and Alexander Mattison, the Raiders should find it much easier to move the ball this season.
Those aren't the only enticing fantasy options in Las Vegas, though. Brock Bowers could even improve on his revelatory rookie season surrounded by much better talent in his second year. Jakobi Meyers proved to be a decent producer even with Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell throwing to him. However, there's hope that the Raiders could even wind up with some deep sleepers for the 2025 fantasy season outside of their headliners.
Could Raiders rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. be a fantasy steal in the 2025 NFL season?
With Geno Smith under center, there's optimism that the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game will produce several viable fantasy targets. Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers are practically guaranteed to be rostered in every league. Tre Tucker could have a breakout year as a deep threat for Smith after struggling to establish himself as an NFL wide receiver with Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell, and Jimmy Garoppolo.
However, there's another wideout in Vegas that's flown under the radar, fourth-round rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. He wasn't even the first receiver the Raiders drafted, as they took TCU's Jack Bech in the second with the 58th-overall pick. However, Thornton Jr.'s physical gifts might make him one of Smith's favorite targets in the 2025 season, according to The Athletic's Scott Engel:
"Thornton can be one of the top rookie wide receivers in 2025. Geno Smith is one of the better deep passers in the league, and the former Tennessee star may quickly emerge as Las Vegas’ prime downfield target. Ashton Jeanty should be the focal point of the Raiders’ offense, but a good ground game can establish proper offensive balance to open up some deep shots. As Thornton progressively improves as a possession receiver, his fantasy stock will continue to rise."
Between Thornton Jr. and Tucker, Las Vegas could have two lethal deep threats to take the top off of opposing defenses. With Bowers, Meyers, and Ashton Jeanty soaking up attention in the midrange, Smith could find ample opportunity down the field.
