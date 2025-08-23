Raiders Star Continues to Garner Hype for Fantasy Season
Ashton Jeanty might be the worst-kept secret for the 2025 NFL fantasy football season. Before ever taking his first snap for the Las Vegas Raiders, he's already one of the most highly regarded running backs in the field. He currently has an average draft position of 12, placing him sixth among players at his position.
His hype goes beyond just the fantasy realm, though. He's a huge driver behind the optimism for the Raiders' offense for the upcoming campaign. The team brought in Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, and quarterback Geno Smith, but Jeanty might be the most exciting addition of the offseason.
He's been tasked with revolutionizing a ground game that was dead last in yards in 2024. There are high hopes that he'll be able to do so, as he's the favorite to win this season's NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. If he can do so, he'll justify his current lofty ADP and then some.
The legend of Ashton Jeanty continues to build ahead
To better support new quarterback Geno Smith and the running game, the Las Vegas Raiders made some modest upgrades to their offensive line by taking guard Caleb Rogers out of Texas Tech with the 98th pick, selecting William & Mary tackle Charles Grant at 99, and signing guard Alex Cappa in free agency.
However, the high hopes for the Raiders' rushing game are centered entirely around Ashton Jeanty's potential. NBC Sports' Matthew Berry believes that Las Vegas' rookie running back is worth the hype:
"During Chip Kelly’s three seasons as head coach in Philadelphia from 2013-15, his backfields ranked fourth in fantasy PPG (27.7). In fact, in 2013, LeSean McCoy led the NFL in carries and rushing yards. Of course, a lot can change in a decade. For example, LeSean McCoy is no longer in the NFL (so you should not draft him in fantasy … hashtag: analysis!). But Ashton Jeanty is in the NFL, and he has Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator."
"Kelly’s offenses have ranked top seven in rush attempts in three of his four seasons as an NFL head coach. And you can assume the Raiders didn’t use the No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty to watch him stand on the sidelines. Since 2012, five of the seven backs drafted inside the top 10 averaged at least 19 touches per game as a rookie. Even better: all five of them finished as top seven RBs in PPG as rookies."
The Raiders have already stated that Chip Kelly will rely heavily on the ground game this season. The touches and opportunities are there for Jeanty. If he can turn his potential into production, he should finish 2025 as one of the top backs in fantasy football.
