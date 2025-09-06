Raiders Sleeper Fantasy Prospect Looking Even Better Now

Dont’e Thornton



Full List of WRs 6’4” (or Taller) That Ran 4.35 (or Faster) at the NFL Combine…



- DK Metcalf

- Calvin Johnson

- Dont’e Thornton



MONSTER Deep Threat.



Currently Working With Starters in OTAs Ahead of Jack Bech…



The Next Nico Collins?



pic.twitter.com/W5Lcoi9yba