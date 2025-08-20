Which Raiders Player Is Rising in Fantasy Football Drafts?
The Las Vegas Raiders implemented quite a few changes ahead of the 2025 NFL season. After a disappointing 4-13 finish last year, the team set out to overhaul its offense for the upcoming campaign. In 2024, they fielded one of the worst attacks in the entire league.
They ranked just 27th in total yards and 29th in points in the NFL. They were especially disappointing on the ground, finishing as the worst team in the league in rushing yards. That could look a lot different this season with the Raiders' new running back room, featuring sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert.
Las Vegas actually ranked decently well in passing yards at 13th, largely due to their sheer volume, with the fourth-most attempts in 2024. With quarterback Geno Smith leading the offense and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly calling the plays this season, though, they could be even more productive and should be much more efficient with their air attack. That could mean an influx of quality fantasy football options coming from the Raiders.
Jakobi Meyers named a fantasy riser for the 2025 NFL season
There's no doubt that Brock Bowers will be one of the first tight ends off the board in 2025 NFL fantasy football drafts. He had a transcendent year as a rookie, totaling 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. With Geno Smith throwing to him instead of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell, Bowers could be in for an even more explosive sophomore campaign.
He's not the only member of the Las Vegas Raiders set to benefit from their new regime, though. With new head coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly on the sidelines, the team could improve significantly overall in the 2025 season.
Inserting Smith at quarterback will likely prove to be the most instrumental change, but the Raiders' systematic moves will loom large as well. So will their investments into the ground game, with Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert sure to draw more attention from opposing defenses than Alexander Mattison.
One of the greatest beneficiaries could be Las Vegas wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. According to Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski, he's made some headway in their leagues in terms of average draft position:
"Perhaps he’s the No. 3 option in the offense, but the tree is narrow and Geno Smith is a professional QB."
Last year, he still strung together a decent campaign in his first season as Las Vegas' WR1, catching 87 balls for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He could emerge as a steal with Geno Smith targeting him this season.
