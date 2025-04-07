Will Raiders' Smith Continue to Age Like Wine?
The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly believe more in the newly extended quarterback Geno Smith than they do with any top quarterback available in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but with the new extension comes several questions for the front office of the franchise.
Bringing in Smith greatly improves the quarterback room that the Raiders had last season, going from three quarterbacks to one main one. While the addition and extension of Smith is good for the Raiders, his age will have to come into consideration over these next three seasons.
Smith will begin his Raiders career at the ripe age of 34 years old but will turn 35 midway through the season. As we have all seen over his career, Smith has seemingly gotten better with age. Since becoming the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Smith has rejuvenated his career.
From 2015 to 2021, the new Raiders quarterback was rarely a mainstay in games, but once he proved himself to be a reliable option, as he got older as well, Smith has blossomed. As the saying goes, "fine wine getting better with age", as that has embodied the back half of Smith's career.
Over the last three seasons, Smith has averaged 4,075 passing yards per season as well as 23.5 touchdowns. While the Raiders' offense is heavily different from the offense he played with in Seattle, there should be nothing to hold back the aging quarterback from finding success early on.
One thing that the Raiders' offensive line must do is protect Smith at all costs, now more than ever. Young quarterbacks can take hits and get back up, but as we have all learned with time, sometimes it takes an extra few seconds to get back on your feet when you are knocked down.
Last season with the Seahawks, Smith was sacked 50 different times, as that marked the most he has been brought down throughout his long career. While the offensive line in Las Vegas does have an upside, the ability to block a lesser mobile quarterback should be the first thing the franchise runs through during training camp.
If Smith again cracks the Top 10 in passing yards this season, he could easily end the debate that "wine" (the quarterback) does indeed get better with age.
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.