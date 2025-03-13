Raiders New QB Has Chance to Join Exclusive Club
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an active offseason from both adding new players and changing up the front office. After the franchise went out to make a trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, the offense could be headed in the right direction. That being said, the new QB in Las Vegas has a chance to further his career stats in 2025.
Going into the 2025 season, Smith has collected 19,143 passing yards throughout his career. If Smith throws 857 passing yards this season, which he most likely will so long as he stays healthy, he will join the 20,000 passing yard feat, joining a long list of both retired and active players who've also reached that goal.
Smith was near the top of the National Football League last season in passing yards, securing himself fourth among quarterbacks with 4,320 passing yards. In fact, it was the second time in his long career where he surpassed 4,000 passing yards, the first time being in 2022, which was the last year of head coach Pete Carroll in Seattle.
The addition of Smith not only give coach Carroll a familiar face to work with, but it also takes the Raider quarterback position to a new level when looking at the slew of players they sent out last year at the quarterback position. Smith also has been given a receiver who made a name for himself last season.
Tight end Brock Bowers led the Raider last season in receiving yards with 1,194. Knowing what Bowers was able to do in year one in the NFL, Smith will have no problem reaching that new milestone if Bowers' sophomore season reflects anything from his rookie campaign.
Smith also has the insurance of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as a receiver as well. The same Meyers that dropped zero passes that he was targeted for. Not to mention that both Meyers and Bowers were the first Raider duo in quite some time to achieve multiple 1,000 receiving yards in a campaign.
If 2025 reflects 2024, Smith won't have an issue climbing the ranks among active quarterbacks in passing yards, as previously mentioned, it will all come down to if Smith can stay healthy.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.