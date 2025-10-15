Why the Raiders Should Be Bold at QB
The Geno Smith experiment the Las Vegas Raiders are doing was at risk of ending prematurely if he couldn't secure a win over the Tennessee Titans. For his sake, he was able to grind out the win at home, even if he threw another interception and continues to lead the league in that category.
A 2 - 4 start isn't what the Raiders envisioned when they traded for Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, but nothing has gone as planned as they expected in the offseason. Pete Carroll was supposed to bring in a winning culture, but all he's done as the head coach for the Raiders is allow mediocrity and do nothing to fix it.
What Can They Do?
The Raiders' schedule after their bye week is brutal, with them having road trips to Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Houston. Unless Smith turns back the clock or they have a miraculous turnaround, this team is done for the 2025 season.
There still remains the entirety of Ashton Jeanty's rookie season for Raider Nation to be entertained, and similarly, they have a lot of young players that could benefit from increased reps. However, in terms of competitiveness, the chances of them making the playoffs are slim to none.
If somehow the Raiders aren't aware of this fact, it's clear that Smith is not their franchise quarterback. He was never intended to be, but he also wasn't expected to be as bad as he is running their offense.
The most important position in the sport, and the Raiders can't seem to get a grasp on it. Smith isn't just playing at the same level as the other quarterbacks to be a part of the Raiders carousel; he's playing worse, and the Raiders need a change.
The most likely change that will occur is the benching of Smith and the inclusion of either Kenny Pickett or Aidan O'Connell into their starting lineup. However, what if the Raiders were to trade for another quarterback, one with a much higher ceiling than anyone on their roster?
When Anthony Richardson lost the quarterback duel to Daniel Jones for the starting job with the Indianapolis Colts, a lot of people assumed that'd be the end of his career. And yet, the Raiders have a chance to breathe new life into it by giving him a chance in the Silver and Black. At a minimum, trading for Richardson gives them a chance in the future; staying with Smith and running it back next year or relying on their backups won't.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on this hypothetical trade WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.