What Raider Nation Thinks of Losing Streak Finally Ending
The Las Vegas Raiders will be at home against the Tennessee Titans, and the biggest storyline from this game will be which team gets its second win of the season. Outside of that, all eyes are on the Raiders offense and Geno Smith against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
Ashton Jeanty projects to build off another great performance against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Raiders would be wrong not to feed him the ball as much as they can. The Raiders have yet to win a game at home; this may be their best chance yet to incite some excitement within Raider Nation.
Raider Nation Reacts
The Raiders' opening drive resulted in them drawing blood first and kicking a field goal. Smith had an impressive throw to Tre Tucker, and Jeanty had some yards after contact, but their offense shrank when they got closer to the red zone.
Both the Raiders and the Titans have stalled out multiple drives with punts. The Raiders' offense looked like they were bound to punt again, but a penalty on behalf of the Titans extended their drive. And yet, it didn't matter that their drive was extended because their offense couldn't get anything going.
The Raiders' special teams pinned the Titans deep in their own territory, and their defense returned the favor by forcing Cam Ward to fumble. Tyree Wilson recovered the fumble and set up the Raiders with an immediate trip to the red zone. Smith throws a touchdown to Michael Mayer, and they go up two scores at home.
Devin White made the hit that resulted in the forced fumble on Ward, and to close out the first half, he caught his pass that was tipped. Two takeaways from the Raiders' defense in the first half, both of them thanks to White.
Coming out of the half, the Raiders knew they had a prime opportunity to win their first game at home, the second of the season. They matched down the field, and it resulted in a Jeanty touchdown run, the third of his young career.
The Titans responded with a field goal to cut the game 17 -3, and that was the score entering the fourth quarter. The Titans were gaining momentum as the first drive of the fourth quarter for the Raiders resulted in an interception.
That interception didn't lead to any points from the Titans, and the Raiders responded with a field goal to make the game 20 - 3. The Titans would end up getting another touchdown to make the game 20 - 10, but time wasn't on their side, and a fumble caused by the Raiders' defense gave them their second win of the season.
