How the Raiders Should Approach the Upcoming Weeks
The Las Vegas Raiders gave Raider Nation something to cheer about as they beat the Tennessee Titans at home for their second win of 2025. That raises their record to 2 - 4, and they remain last place in the AFC West.
Geno Smith threw another interception, but outside of that, their offense was given plenty of chances to capitalize on turnovers and quick trips to the red zone thanks to their defense. The Raiders have a rough patch of games coming up. Does their win over the Titans pivot how the Raiders' front office views the rest of the season?
Looking Ahead
The Raiders will be traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time this season, and after that, they have their week 8 bye. Waiting for them once they return is a brutal stretch of games that sees the Raiders facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cleveland Browns.
Outside of the Browns, the Raiders are outclassed in every single one of those matchups, and it wouldn't be impossible to imagine them going 0 - 5 over this stretch. This win over the Titans was a good step forward, but I fear it may be too late for them to turn their season around.
Possible Trade Candidates
The NFL trade deadline is November 4th, and the Raiders are a team that's in a prime position to trade away some of their players. Undoubtedly, they have talent on their roster, but 2025 just hasn't gone the way they wanted it to.
I don't believe their win over the Titans should sway the outlook for the rest of the season, and they should still be making moves for the 2026 NFL draft. If this team's able to win 2 of their next 3 games, then they can look at what they have more critically. At the moment, this team doesn't look like it's going anywhere meaningful, and they should be trying to get as much value for their players as they can.
Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over the top 20 potential trade candidates who could be moved mid-season. The Raiders are included as one of the teams that should be looking to trade away their players, starting with Jakobi Meyers.
"During his stint in Las Vegas, Meyers has overcome highly questionable quarterbacking to still play like an above-average receiver. In fact, since 2023, Meyers owns an 80.3 PFF receiving grade while dropping just five passes — tied for the fewest among receivers with 200 or more targets in that span", said Locker.
Meyers was hoping his trade request before the season had begun would add him to a long list of players who request a trade and get paid right after. However, that wasn't the case, and it's looking increasingly likely that he'll be moved by the deadline.
This move makes too much sense for the Raiders. He's on an expiring deal, and trading him away means they aren't committed to him long-term, as well as freeing up space for the younger players to get more reps. He wasn't the only Raiders player listed as a trade candidate, as Locker believes this team should trade away Jamal Adams.
"Amid the Raiders’ floundering start, Adams has surprisingly enjoyed a career resurgence. Now playing mostly as a linebacker, the former Jets star has earned an 80.0 overall PFF grade on 132 snaps. He’s flourished in coverage with a 78.7 PFF coverage grade and only 47 yards allowed on 70 coverage snaps, plus has contributed eight stops".
I would have this same attitude for a lot of the veterans on the roster. It's clear that trading for Smith isn't what this team needed to be back into contention. They have young stars budding on offense. I say give them as many reps as possible and become a young and upcoming team as opposed to an old team still trying to compete.
