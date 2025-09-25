Troubling Prediction Made About the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are all but eliminated from the playoff race, at least they will be if they lose their next game against the Chicago Bears. A 1 - 2 start to their season is hard to overcome, but it's not impossible.
Their opponents in the latter half of the season lighten up a bit, with them playing the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants. If they can stay competitive in those games, they can squeak out some wins and potentially get back into the conversation of being a dark-horse wild-card team.
Week 4 Predictions
Pete Prisco, sports writer for CBS Sports, has released his predictions on how week four will shake out, and it doesn't end well for the Raiders. He predicts they will lose to the Bears at home and continue their downward spiral into mediocrity.
"The Bears impressed in blowing out the Cowboys last week, while the Raiders looked bad in losing to the Commanders. I think Ben Johnson's offense will continue to play well, but so will the Raiders and Geno Smith. This one will get loose, but the Bears take it", said Prisco.
The Raiders must do everything in their power to avoid this outcome as much as possible. Prisco gives the Raiders their respect by implying that the Raiders' offense can keep up with the Bears' offense, but this is the breaking point of the Raiders' season.
If they don't turn it around now, then when? This new Raiders regime was meant to come and change the culture, but so far into 2025, the Raiders have looked exactly the same as they have been. What can they do to turn things around?
What Can They Do?
Perhaps the Raiders' offensive line is all to blame for Ashton Jeanty's slow start, and maybe it's not. Yet, you don't take a player with a top pick and don't give them the usage they deserve. Jeanty is bound to get off a big play; the Raiders simply don't give him enough opportunities to do so.
That doesn't just mean an increased amount of carries, either. Jeanty can make some magic happen in the open field if he's given the ball in stride; the passing game cannot be left entirely in Tre Tucker's hands like it has been to start the season.
