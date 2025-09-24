How the Raiders Can Bounce Back From Their Week 3 Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a brutal loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders, where they got blown out and putplayed despite the Commanders playing with their backup quarterback. It was a game that Raider Nation would sooner forget, and the best thing the Raiders can do is to look forward.
Despite their demoralizing loss, there are still things to look forward to next week against the Chicago Bears. Tre Tucker is in a prime position to have a career year, and despite Ashton Jeanty's slow start to the season, there's still optimism that he'll get better as the season progresses.
Why the Raiders Lost
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article explaining why each team won or lost in week three. For the Raiders, the biggest reason why they lost that game was their offensive line.
"The Raiders' offensive line has been problematic to start the season, and that has left Geno Smith scrambling for his life at times. Smith was pressured on 58.8% of his dropbacks, but still completed 9-of-15 pass attempts for 99 yards. However, Smith was sacked five times and pressured 26 times in total by the Commanders' defense. That’s no way to live", said Valentine.
The offensive line has been the bane of the 2025 Raiders' existence to start the season. The biggest reason why Geno Smith failed last season with the Seattle Seahawks was because of their poor offensive line and their having to rely purely on Smith's arm talent to win them games.
Through the first three games of the 2025 season, the Raiders look like the 2024 Seahawks, except that the Seahawks actually started off the season 3 - 0 before their season got derailed. The Raiders didn't even get a chance to rip off three straight wins, nor do I think they can with how their offensive line has performed.
What makes the Raiders' offensive line situation even worse is that they entered the season with cap space still available. After the first three games, I don't see why the Raiders wouldn't use it to sign or trade for an offensive lineman who's available. That's the only way the Raiders can bounce back from this troubling start to their season, fix their offensive line.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders' offensive line WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.