Watch: Raiders Sensational TE Brock Bowers from OTAs
Las Vegas Raiders sensational tight end Brock Bowers spoke after OTA practice, and we have it for you.
Pete Carroll stands in complete command of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the sure Hall of Fame coach has quickly placed his stamp on Raider Nation.
Brock Bowers is one young man who is truly a superstar after only one year in the NFL. He is tasked with helping his famous coach get the Silver and Black back into the NFL playoffs.
In the midst of OTA practices, Bowers spoke afterward.
You can watch Bowers’ comments here:
We also have the complete transcript of Bowers’ remarks for you.
Tight End Brock Bowers
Q: Coach Carroll was pretty proud of one of the catches you made out there. Can you tell us about it?
Bowers: “Oh yeah. It got tipped and I thought I scooped it off the ground, but the ref, he said, I didn't.”
Q: You got here a little bit late because you got your college degree, but you’ve stepped into this new Pete Carroll culture. What have you made of it so far?
Bowers: “It's been awesome. Just the energy in the in the team meetings and the energy out of practice, it's been pretty fun.”
Q: Why was it so important for you to finish your degree by going back to school and completing your process over there?
Bowers: “Yeah, I think it was just being able to finish what I started over there. And I knew after this year it'd be really tough to go back. Also, my parents kind of wanted me to go and finish up too. That was part of it.”
Q: Now that you’ve had some time to work with Geno Smith, what are some things you like about his game?
Bowers: “Yeah, I mean, he throws really good ball. He seems super smart. So, I've really enjoyed getting to know him a little bit and playing with him out there.”
Q: Going back to your graduation, what did it actually feel like kind of walking across the stage and being a part of that?
Bowers: “It was cool. I mean, just being able to get it done and know that I kind of never really have to go back to school again, it's kind of nice. I never have to do a test for school if I don't want to, so that was, for sure, pretty nice.”
Q: Where do you see the next step in your development, especially after the year you had last year? Like, how do you now make that next step, especially after that kind of year?
Bowers: “Yeah, I think something that I kind of focus on is, I still feel like I'm losing some reps. Obviously you’re going to lose some because it's professional football and everyone's really good. So when I’m out there, I just want to try to win every single rep that I can and really try to push myself to be the best I can every rep.”
Q: To that point, when you went back and maybe looked at your tape and reflected on the year, was there any key things you saw from the tape that you wanted to get better at in year two? Bowers: “It's hard to say, there's some little things. I feel like there’s a lot I can improve on, a lot.”
Q: What do you think about Chip Kelly's offense so far?
Bowers: “Yeah, I really like it. He's been really great and really dialing it up. So, I’ve enjoyed it.”
Q: What are your first impressions of Ashton Jeanty?
Bowers: “He's a beast. He's quick, he's fast, he's rocked up, he's thick, so he's pretty good.”
Q: What was your degree in? What do you hope to do with it?
Bowers: “Business real estate. I'm not sure yet, I just wanted to get it done.”
Q: It's been said that there's a lot of positive vibes, a lot of good feelings in the building right now. I know you got here a little late, but how would you say the feeling is around?
Bowers: “Yeah, that's definitely how it is. Like I said, the energy in the in the team meetings and everything like that. Everyone is really getting into it and I feel like we're building a pretty good culture.”
Q: Coach Carroll just talked about the importance of building good habits this time of year. For you, what are those habits?
Bowers: “Like I said, attack every single rep and really focusing on it doesn't matter how tired you are, just keep trying to push yourself as hard as you can and just keep trying to win every single rep, because that's just a goal when you're out here.”
Q: How have you felt so far about that energy that coach brings??
Bowers: “I was going to say for being a little older for a coach, he's been just on fire. Just lighting everybody up and really bringing that energy. So, it's been really cool to see. I didn’t really know what to expect coming back a little late, but I heard really good things. Then coming back obviously it's been awesome.”
Q: Has that helped build team camaraderie?
Bowers: “Yeah, I mean, everyone's getting juiced up together and you get to know people a little bit better when the guys are all enjoying themselves and having a good time. So, it's definitely good.”
Q: When you talk about winning every rep. it sounds a lot like Maxx and how he talks. Have you kind of learned that from him or taken anything from him, in terms of every single day and winning every single thing you do?
Bowers: “That's kind of how I've always approached practice. But also seeing him out here and doing his thing. I mean, he's finishing 50 yards every single time. Like I said, I’m trying to win every single rep and he does a really good job doing that.”
Q: What are you proudest of if you had a rank at your degree or your rookie season? And what do you think your parents are proudest of?
Bowers: “Oh, gosh, that's tough. I'd probably say football. I'd probably be more proud of my football stuff. But my parents, I don't know.”
