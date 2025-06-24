One Move Proves the Raiders Refuse to Stand Idle
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the entire offseason making necessary roster changes to create a more competitive team this upcoming season and for the foreseeable future. On paper, Las Vegas appears to have accomplished its goal.
However, Raiders Head Coach Pete Caroll knows that how a team looks on paper is irrelevant and has continued to emphasize competition in every way possible. That includes continuing to add players they believe can help the team win.
The Raiders have shown they take competition seriously, and few positions on their roster prove that like their group of linebackers. Las Vegas added nearly 10 linebackers since March, but still made another addition to the group following minicamp.
The Raiders signed veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt shortly after the veteran linebacker was surprisingly let go by the Cincinnati Bengals. They did so after adding veterans Elandon Roberts and Devin White earlier in the offseason.
Following minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what went into the Raiders' decision to add Pratt to an already large group of linebackers. Pratt was a valuable player for the Bengals, Carroll hopes he will be for the Raiders as well.
“Well, he's a really hard-nosed kid, tough kid, played a lot of football, has been really healthy, has played all of the positions to give us a flexibility that really will help us. And so, we've been really pleased with Elandon [Roberts], he did a great job of taking over the leadership position and calling everything, and Devin [White] has done a really nice job too," Carroll said.
"To put these three guys together where they're on the field at the same time, that’s a loaded-up group. And they're all tough and they're all physical and they're all downhill players, which is the style that we love to play with. So, I was really pleased that Johnny [Spytek] was able to get that done.”
Even after adding Pratt, Carroll made it clear the Raiders will not hesitate to add players they believe can help them succeed this season.
“You’re either competing or you're not. We ain’t letting up now. You saw that we just signed a guy, or got a guy committed yesterday, and we're going to keep working it. There's no time to turn away from having a chance to get a little bit better. So, we'll be on it," Carroll said.
