1 Key to the Raiders' Success on Offense
Minus Geno Smith's interceptions, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense seems to be gradually figuring things out.
All About Execution
It appears the offense's problem over the first four weeks of the season has been more about execution and health than anything else. Kelly noted that the offense performed better because everybody pitched in and did their jobs that allowed the Raiders offense to see success.
Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained what the offense did different in Week 4.
"No, we didn't change anything really schematically. We did what we do, but it was, I think, just better execution. And I think the longer the group is together, the more feeling they have for each other in terms of how they're doing it. But it was a combination of everything. It was a combination of how they really blocked and moved the front, up front,” Kelly said.
“How our receivers were involved in the run game, and then what our backs did. And then, because we run so much play action, are we handing the ball off, or is Geno [Smith] keeping it? Geno does such a great job when he doesn't have the ball. Did he keep it? Did he hand it off? Are some people on defense not moving their feet because they think it's play action pass?"
This was something the Raiders' offense lacked in the first three games of the season. Las Vegas' offense has a long way to go, especially without left tackle Kolton Miller, but at least their most recent outing was productive in multiple regards.
Still, the Raiders do not have time to focus on last week's success, as they still lost their third consecutive game. Their Week 5 matchup comes against an Indianapolis Colts defense that ranks in the top 10 against the run.
“But then that gained us a yard because he held off the backside of the defense. So, there's a lot that goes into it, but we always say it takes all 11, and all 11 did a really nice job last week in the running game. Now, what does it look like this week? Because in game one and three on the road, we were really good in the passing game. Now we have got to do it in the passing game and in the running game at the same time in one game."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take