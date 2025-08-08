WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Speaks Following Matchup vs. Seahawks
SEATTLE, Wash.-- The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Pete Carroll's old stomping grounds for their first preseason game. Las Vegas left their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a list of things they need to work on before the start of Week 1.
Carroll spoke following the Raiders' tie with the Seahawks.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following mini camp, Raiders linebacker Devin White spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: It seems to me, watching you, that you're moving like you used to. Was it just a case of getting healthy and now you are?
White: "Yeah, I think a lot of it was. Dealtwith some things in my foot that was kind of very triggering and trying to play through it, and it just took a lot of rehab to just get back to myself. But now I'm able to just be myself and just have fun."
Q: What made you want to come here to Las Vegas?
White: "John Spytek, number one. We've got a great relationship. When I got drafted in '19, he took me out to dinner. In the process in Baton Rouge, he came down. We had a genuine relationship, myself, him, his kids, his family. They used to wear my jersey and everything. And just when I came here on a visit, it was the first visit that I decided to take, and Coach Pete [Carroll] was genuine, and I could see the camaraderie he had and what he believed in and what he wanted to do with this organization. I'm cool with being part of a build, and then when the success happens, I'll feel like I had a part in it.
So, I mean we just hit it off. With PG [Patrick Graham], he sat me down, walked me through the defense, showed me how I could be used, and that was very big. Because if you've got good attributes, you want to be used to help the team, and that's what type of coach he is. And Coach JG [John Glenn] had a lot of energy, and playing for a guy like that, he makes you want to come to work."
Q: You said in the past that these can be opportunities for you to show what the past was. Do you look at this as one of those opportunities?
White: "Yeah, I look at it as a opportunity that I'm very grateful for. That's why I've been taking advantage of the OTAs and everything, the phases, to just come here and work my butt off and just show them that I'm committed, I'm bought in and I appreciate the process. It ain't nothing like the process. You start from the bottom, and then you try to work your way up to the top."
