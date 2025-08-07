One Raiders Veteran "Has Sent a Message" During Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, but do not count out veteran running back Zamir White. Las Vegas has improved its offense in several ways, including a change at offensive coordinator.
Last season, Las Vegas struggled to run the ball, but few players were more negatively impacted by the questionable play calling of Luke Getsy than White. The Raiders' instability at quarterback and inconsistency along the offensive line negatively impacted White as well.
The Raiders fixed most of those problems this offseason. The arrival of Chip Kelly, a coach known for his ability to put players in the correct position, and Geno Smith should open things up for White this season. Kelly's arrival alone should boost White's stock this season.
In camp, White has looked healthy, unlike last season. The veteran back has shown the potential to help the Raiders this season. White provides the Raiders' offense with another talented back with unique attributes.
White behind a potentially improved offensive line, with a better quarterback and offensive coordinator all play to White's advantage.
Following training camp, Pete Carroll praised White for having a productive training camp so far.
“He really has sent a message that he's the hammer. I love having different styles of running backs. His physicality that we've been celebrating with him, and we tell him we like the way he runs. Don't try to be something that you're not. Run heavy and run thick and tough like he does. I’m really excited about what he’s done," Carroll said.
The Raiders' new coaching staff has already moved on from several players from previous coaching regimes, and has done so without hesitation. Carroll and his staff genuinely believe in White, all but acknowledging that last season's numerous extenuating circumstances negatively affected him.
Carroll's belief in White is genuine, as he was impressed with White coming out of college and has praised him several times since becoming the team's head coach. The Raiders have improved in ways that should put White in a better position to succeed this season compared to last season.
Carroll's desire to run the ball, Kelly's ability to figure out how to do so, and White's skill set make for a bounce-back season for Zeus.
