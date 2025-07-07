Breaking Down Raiders' Biggest Contracts
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a favorable cap situation entering the 2025 season.
While they are in the top 10 in most dead cap, the Raiders are not financially hamstrung. According to Spotrac.com, the team ranks 9th in the NFL in cap space.
When teams have an absurd amount of cap space, it is usually because they are not paying any talented players. That is not the case for the Raiders, who have given out major contracts to stars.
Today, let’s break down the Raiders' top three biggest contracts and how they impact the team.
Quarterback Geno Smith: 2 years, $75 million - The Raiders found their quarterback and paid him.
Smith will earn a $24 million base salary and a $16 million roster bonus, counting towards $40 million against the cap. There is an out in his contract after the 2026 season, which would allow the Raiders to move on from Smith with no dead cap and find a younger successor.
If that does not happen, Smith is on the books until 2028, his age-38 season. By then, the team will likely be ready to move on and find its long-term franchise QB.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby: 3 years, $106.5 million - Despite trade rumors and organizational turnover, Crosby decided to lock in with the franchise long-term.
The four-time Pro Bowler will make $35.5 million annually over the next five seasons, earning $62.5 million guaranteed when he signed the contract. There is a potential out in his contract in 2028, but it is hard to envision a world where the Raiders do not want Crosby on the team.
If Crosby plays out the whole contract, he will hit free agency in 2030, his age-33 season. What will his contract with the team look like then, if he decides to remain with the franchise?
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins: 4 years, $110 million - The Raiders are in a bit of a tough situation with Wilkins.
The star defensive tackle only played in five games last season before suffering a foot injury. He was recently seen in a walking boot, so his health remains in question, leading up to the 2025 season.
If Wilkins is not healthy, the team is on the hook for $10 million against the cap this season. Wilkins’ contract is fairly backloaded, but his dead cap number drops each year.
There is a potential out in 2027, and if Wilkins is not the star they signed him to be, it would not be surprising to see the Raiders take it.
