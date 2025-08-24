Raider Nation Reacts to Final Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Arizona Cardinals in their final preseason game. The Raiders traveled to Arizona, and they had another positive showing. That was the important part for the Silver and Black in this game. The show they put on for both teams was a positive one. The Raiders did play most of their starters in this one. That is something you do not really see from a team in their final preseason game.
It is a different feel for the Raiders playing their starters because they had a lot of moving pieces this offseason. And playing them was good for the team, going into the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did the right thing by playing them, and it is going to show why they played today, when they open up the season in Week 1.
The Raiders' offense looked crisp. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith led the team to an opening drive touchdown. That was good to see. The Raiders' starting defense had a good showing as well. All around, it was a positive sign for the Raiders.
Raider Nation
"QB Geno Smith finishes the opening drive for the offense completing 2-of-3 (66.6%) passes for 26 yards, 1 TD and a 133.3 passer rating."
"The Raiders also rushed for 24 yards, including 19 yards on 4 carries fom RB Zamir White and 5 yards on 2 carries from RB Ashton Jeanty."
"The NFL has to start doing more geographic scheduling; the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders are the closest two teams to each other, yet they only play each other once every four years. It’s weird," said one NFL fan.
"Raiders need a secondary or anyone who can make plays . That backup qb bs won't matter. Geno needs to stay healthy . Seasons over if you have a backup qb for the rest of the year."
"Raiders keeping up with being the raiders and calling timeouts to get the ball back down 10 points with 2 minutes left to go in the last preseason game. Building a culture of losers over there."
"Don’t over think preseason. The Raiders offense will keep us in most games. The DBs are the weak link…."
"Turnover on downs. Cam Miller is really lucky that it even got that far, nearly threw a bad, bad pick on second down. Completion to Tommy Mellott on third down, incomplete on fourth.
NEED to watch the waiver wire on cutdown day. Or try to deal AOC for a different QB?"
"Raiders definitely need to get themselves a better back up QB going into the new season!"
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.