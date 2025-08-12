What Are Brock Bowers' Odds to Win Major Award?
The Las Vegas Raiders haven't exactly been a "critically-acclaimed" franchise in recent history. Going back to their Oakland days, they've been one of the least successful teams in the NFL. Since the 2006 NFL season, only the Jacksonville Jaguars (108) and Cleveland Browns (105) have fewer wins than the Raiders' 115.
On the bright side, things are looking up since their move to Las Vegas. They have a new minority owner in seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. This team could also look drastically different in 2025 under new head coach Pete Carroll. He brought with him former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
With Carroll on the sidelines, Smith slinging the pigskin, and sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty drawing the eyes of the defense, Brock Bowers could be in for another explosive season. Last year, he became the first Raiders player to win a major NFL award in over two decades by taking home the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Could he add some more hardware to his mantle in the 2025 season?
Brock Bowers is a large underdog for the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year award
Despite the massive changes the Las Vegas Raiders have made, they're still not viewed as a serious playoff threat in 2025. They could have a much more viable offense with Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and Brock Bowers leading the way, but it's highly doubtful that it'll be enough to put them in serious contention.
Las Vegas's overhaul isn't viewed as enough to make Brock Bowers a serious threat in the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year race, either. He's currently listed at +5000 on FanDuel, tying him with Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, and his teammate, Ashton Jeanty, for 13th in odds.
The current favorites are the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley (+550), Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (+900), and Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (+1100).
Last year, Barkley won it by putting up a league-high 2,283 scrimmage yards to go with 15 total touchdowns. The highest-ranked receiver was Ja'Marr Chase, who came in third after totaling 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdown receptions, all of which led the NFL.
For comparison, Bowers had 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five scores. With Geno Smith throwing to him instead of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell, Bowers could certainly see a huge bump in his production in his second year. The volume was there for him last season, but he'll have to rack up significantly more yardage and touchdowns to seriously contend for the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year award.
