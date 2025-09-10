Where Raiders Landed in Week 2 On SI Power Rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders opened their 2025 NFL season with a huge victory. The Silver and Black went on the road and got a much-needed win.
Even though it was only the first game of the season, this was the start that the Raiders needed. And you can tell that there is something brewing with this Raiders football team.
They wanted to start the season fast, and they are on track to do so. The Raiders did a lot of things good in this game, and you can tell that the coaching staff got this team ready well for this matchup. When things did not go their way last Sunday, the adjustments were made and they came out the next series better. That was a big time for the Raiders in this win.
The Raiders played well, but they also know that there is room for improvement. The Raiders want to start changing the narrative that they cannot win on the road. They did a good job today of making sure they came out with energy. Head coach Pete Carroll wanted to see what his team would look like, and now he has seen that, and now he will go into next week making adjustments. Carroll had a great game plan, and the Raiders executed it well.
The Silver and Black opened a lot of people's eyes in Week 1. And they will have many watching their Week 2 matchup against their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. That is going to be a fun one to watch. It is going to happen on Monday Night Football. But before we get there, where do the Raiders land in the latest On SI NFL Power Rankings?
Raiders Ranking
On SI ranked the Raiders No. 18.
"Week 1 was an excellent success for Pete Carroll and the revamped Raiders. The defense performed exceptionally well, and the offense showed significant improvement. However, there are still many areas that need attention as the Chargers visit forMonday Night Football in Week 2," said our Hondo Carpenter.
The Raiders will look to make adjustments and be ready to face a good Chargers team. If they can win in Week 2, a lot more people are going to be talking about this Raiders team.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.