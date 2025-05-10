Raiders Have Improved, But What Questions Still Remain?
The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone more turnover within their organization than nearly any other team in the National Football League. After multiple subpar seasons, the Raiders added a new general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator and many other positions, effectively cleaning house.
Las Vegas wiped the slate clean and have started anew. A productive NFL Draft haul has helped bolster the Raiders' offense. After the Raiders' offense spun its wheels in the mud for the past two seasons, with bad quarterback play, they appear ready to change the narrative surrounding the unit.
John Spytek and Pete Carroll have gotten off to a solid start to their respective tenures in Las Vegas. The Raiders' roster was, and still is, in need of a wave of talent. Spytek immediately got to work this offseason, using free agency to fill holes that were created by free agency departures of their own.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes that while the Raiders have undoubtedly revamped their offense, their defense still has questions that remain. Specifically, Benjamin questions whether or not the Raiders' defense matches the "win now" mode that the Raiders say they are in.
"Pairing Carroll, 73, with Geno Smith, 34, signifies they're in it to compete for the AFC West right away. Young playmakers Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers should help. Can they hold their own against other offenses, though? Maxx Crosby is elite, but the second levels of the "D" still look a bit thin," Benjamin said.
The Raiders have done plenty on the offensive side of the ball to somewhat help cover up what may be an average defense at best. Las Vegas' defense may not be good enough to make much noise in Spytek and Carroll's first season togethr. However, it is still a talented group nonetheless.
Las Vegas has added players to both sides of the ball, but they will undoubtedly be a team that is led by its offense this upcoming season. Considering the amount of talent they now have on the offensive side of the ball, most would agree the Raiders will go as far as their offense goes.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about the Raiders and their outlook!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders and their outlook!