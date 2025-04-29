Tonka Hemingway is Eager to Learn From Raiders Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders may have begun their draft class with an offensive focus in mind, with selections like Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech, but they also made sure to address their defense as well, with players like Darien Porter and Cody Lindenberg.
The Raiders ended the fourth round by bolstering their defensive line by drafting Tonka Hemingway, a defensive tackle from the University of South Carolina. In a press conference after he was drafted, Hemingway sounded off on what it meant to him to play alongside Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins on the defensive line.
"It feels amazing just knowing that I can learn from people like that. It means a lot, and to be able to go and see and learn how to practice, how to take care of your body, and everything. It'll be great to learn from those people".
Hemingway has a golden opportunity to learn from two of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, and he'll have to soak up as much information as he can if he wants to be successful with the Raiders. Hemingway spent his entire collegiate career with the South Carolina Gamecocks, including taking that extra year of eligibility that was given to him due to the COVID year.
As a result of that, he comes into the NFL a bit older than some rookies. He's projected to be the backup defensive end on the left side behind Wilkins, and the Raiders are hoping it stays that way after Wilkins missed the majority of last year with an injury.
In 2024, Hemingway had 25 total tackles as well as four sacks. He also forced one fumble and defended against one pass. The Raiders continued to invest heavily in bolstering their defensive line even after they selected Hemingway. Their next pick in the sixth round was another defensive tackle in JJ Pegues.
I believe that's due to how ravaged their defense was last year by injuries, but I believe another reason why is that Tyree Wilson hasn't worked out as good as the Raiders would've hoped. They're still in search of a dominant co-star for Crosby to play alongside.
While it would take a long way for Hemingway to go if he wants to reach Crosby status, at the very least, he's eager to learn from one of the league's best and adapt his playstyle to what will benefit the Raiders defense the most.
