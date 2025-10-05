Raiders' Connection is Critical in More Ways Than One
The Las Vegas Raiders' first quarter of the season has been filled with several obstacles for the Silver and Black. The Raiders have already encountered several issues they hoped they would not have to deal with this early in the season, if at all.
The Raiders' Rarity
Few things have gone right for the Raiders over the previous two seasons or the first four games of the season. However, this season's struggles feel different because of all the changes the Raiders made over the offseason.
For those moves not to work out as well or as quickly as the Raiders would have hoped has naturally led to frustrations. Earlier this week before practice, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith credited rookie running back Ashton Jeanty with being wise and composed beyond his years.
“Yeah, I would say it's rare. He's super calm, man. Like, super calm, super collected. You know, he's got a way about himself that nothing surprises him. He knows who he is. I think that's very important. He knows the type of player he is and what he can do. And he also has great leadership," Smith said.
"I mean, again, when something goes bad, he's the first one to run up to me and be like, ‘Hey man, next play.’ And that's something that when you see a rookie doing that – he's not the only guy doing it, but for him to be a rookie and to have that much poise, it speaks volume to who he is.”
Prior to practice earlier this week, Jeanty explained the origin of the demeanor Smith spoke of. It is a part of the leadership qualities the Raiders' front office saw in Jeanty that led to them drafting him with the No. 6 overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft.
"That's something that I've always had in me, just being a leader, but not only that, just being a great teammate. Because when I've made bad plays, Geno [Smith] has been one of the first people to come up to me and let me know, like, 'Hey, you got this, you're one of the best players on this team, we're going to need you.' So, I'm keeping that same mentality with him, like, 'I got your back.' Whatever happens on the field," Jeanty said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take