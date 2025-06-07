Beloved Raiders Offensive Lineman Named Potential Breakout Star
The Las Vegas Raiders have an absolute unit at center in second-year player Jackson Powers-Johnson. Powers-Johnson should've never been a Raider, and by that, he should've went in the first round, but through sheer luck, he fell and the Raiders were there to pounce.
Now both the franchise and Powers-Johnson will be able to make the NFL pay for their oversight with a new coaching staff and Ashton Jeanty bringing a new heat that aligns with the values of the Raiders and the player.
Thus, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante named Powers-Johnson as a breakout player to watch in minicamp.
"Jackson Powers-Johnson heads into the second year of his NFL career as a prime breakout candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders," wrote Infante. "He started in 14 games, splitting time between left and right. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith and drafted Ashton Jeanty, which should put more eyes on their offense. If Powers-Johnson stays at one position all year, he could leap to a better unit in 2025."
To be frank, Powers-Johnson should've been playing center throughout his entire career. It was clear that Andre James was not the long term answer and as someone who personally witnessed Powers-Johnson's collegiate career, when you see him live, there's greatness in his steps.
He has the perfect body type to play center, he has a strong, stout punch, and he's athletic enough to accelerate into the second level. He's an absolute dude who has the right time of attitude to be a Raiders' offensive lineman.
Powers-Johnson recently spoke about what it means to him, being able to lock down learning one position, unlike last season where he could've been placed anywhere along the interior offensive line.
“Yeah, very helpful. I mean, you get to see everything from every angle. You can translate a lot of things from guard to center. It's been great and I think the coaches have been doing a great job of putting people in uncomfortable situations and situations they haven't been in before. And I think the experience of me playing multiple positions has helped me with that here at OTAs.”
Jackson Powers-Johnson. One for the future.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!