Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: The Next Jim Otto?
With double zeros painted across his back, Raiders legend Jim Otto gave everything to the franchise he loved and thus became a beloved teammate, player, and Hall of Famer.
Otto's love of football and his team was so great, he suffered through 70 football related surgeries, injuries that would lead to him amputating his leg just so he could play from 1960-1974.
Otto exemplified many Raiders offensive linemen in that era, selfless warriors devoted to the cause. While those players, Otto, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, just to name a few are celebrated heroes, the current crop of Raiders' offensive linemen can now be celebrated at they compete for a new award made just for the boys in the trenches.
The brainchild of Rams legend Andrew Whitworth and helped turned into reality by Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins, the NFL will be debuting a new award titled Protector of the Year.
"I'm going to give credit to Dion Dawkins from Buffalo," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday from the Spring League Meeting in Minnesota.
"He was truly instrumental, him and Andrew Whitworth, of just making sure that we recognize the big fellas. LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O'Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields and Andrew Whitworth will be the panel. ... They've come up with a criteria on skills, metrics, impact, leadership, durability and strength of the opponent. We'll be tracking that quarterly with this group."
While Kolton Miller has the highest likelyhood of the Raiders to win the award due to the position he plays, Powers-Johnson may be on his way as well due to his attitude, play, leadership, love of team, and the talent around him.
If the Raiders are to have any success running the ball with Ashton Jeanty in 2025, it's Powers-Johnson who will have to lead the way.
Powers-Johnson is also returning to an offensive style he had success with up at Oregon under Chip Kelly and Geno Smith's experience will help Powers-Johnson become an ultimate signal caller.
Powers-Johnson is Jim Otto all over again. Look at the film, the way he speaks, and the way he acts, even when he's not on the field. He's always encouraging his teammates, talks with a team-first mindset, and he sets the standard.
When he messes up, he takes it hard but he learns and he takes it hard because he cares. The epitome of a Raider, Jackson Powers-Johnson will lead the Raiders' offensive line into a defining new era.
