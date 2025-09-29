Analyzing Geno Smith's Role in Raiders' Third Consecutive Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-3 for the second time in three seasons. The Raiders' loss to the Chicago Bears was another reminder of where the Raiders realistically stand amongst other teams in the National Football League through the first quarter of the 2025 season.
An offseason filled with change has not done much to lead to improved results for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas continues to display signs of progress but losing three out of the first four games of the season and losing all three consecutively make progress an afterthought.
Breaking Down Smith's Interceptions
Following Sunday's loss, Smith explained what happened on his three interceptions. Smith now has seven interceptions on the season, which is the most for any quarterback in the National Football League.
"The first two, I thought Kevin [Byard lll] made great plays. They were playing Tampa 2, he's the Tampa safety player. He's carrying the vertical, as soon as I cut the ball loose, he stops, he dives and catches one. The other one, it kind of just hit him right in the chest. I'm putting this on myself, but sometimes they make great plays,” Smith said.
“The last one was just a terrible throw. And the reality is, again, is that I'm better than that, and I know that. Like I said, I don't know what the outside is going to say, I really don't care, but internally, I hold myself to a very high standard, and right now I haven't met that standard. There's a lot of hard work that needs to be done, and that's all I can focus on is making this stuff right."
Smith's approach to his poor performance is admirable. However, that is what a veteran quarterback who continues to struggle should do. The fact is, the Raiders are paying Smith upwards of $80 million. It is still early, but the Raiders' front office expected more from Smith through four games.
After an offseason filled with roster and coaching staff changes, starting 1-3 is not as critical an issue as how they have looked while doing so. That is especially true for Smith, who has struggled early.
The Raiders were aware of their weaknesses when the season began. No one could have predicted Smith would be one of them to this degree.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.