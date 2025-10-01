The Highs and Lows of the Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has shown glimpses of what it can do when everything goes well. It has also shown what can happen when things do not go their way. Both were on display against the Chicago Bears.
Raiders' Rollercoaster
The Raiders' struggles on offense this season have been well-documented. Most of those issues surrounded the subpar play of the offensive line and quarterback Geno Smith. After a solid performance in Week 1, Smith has struggled.
In Week 4, the Raiders' offensive line had a productive outing, paving the way for Ashton Jeanty's career day. Sunday saw a mix of emotions from the Raiders' offense, which performed well overall, except for Smith's performance. Smith addressed Sunday's outing.
"Ashton [Jeanty] had a great day. He's a great player. He's the guy who we've always seen. I've been in this thing long enough to know how it goes. One week you're the best, one week you're the worst, and that's just how it goes. But the reality is that you got to stay within yourself and play your game. For him, he's only going to get better,” Smith said.
"Our team's only going to get better, offense is only going to get better, and I'm for damn sure going to get better. I am not hanging my head about nothing. That's just not how I am. But I am frustrated. I am upset the way that I turned the ball over and gave those guys chances and gave our defense short fields to play with, and they're playing like that. I'm putting us in tough situations over and over again. And, like I said, that's on me. I'm not going to look anywhere else but at myself when it comes to that."
Smith leads the National Football League in interceptions. Still, he plans to do his best not to focus on the first four games, which are now in the books. Smith must work on the issues that are holding him back, as the Raiders' season depends on it.
"I mean, you can't get that back. In hindsight, you can look at it that way, but that's not reality; that's not real life. Can't get those turnovers back, can't get those plays back, can't get the throws back. You've got to make the play when it's there to be made," Smith said.
"That's the reality of this game, and that's what the great ones do. I got to fight. I got to fight to get this stuff right. I got to make it right for my teammates. I owe it to them. I owe it to the organization. I owe it to the fans. Owe it to everybody. I got to get this stuff right."
